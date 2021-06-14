BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,234 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,182,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.57% of Safety Insurance Group worth $183,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $80.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

