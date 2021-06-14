BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,154,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.71% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $203,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCF. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.80.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

