BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,123,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 244,433 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.94% of Kraton worth $187,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kraton by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter worth $214,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRA stock opened at $34.34 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.