BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,465,585 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,008,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,465,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vodafone Group worth $184,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 159,214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5491 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 113.83%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.