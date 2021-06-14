BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 81.4% in May

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the May 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $14.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.19. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.