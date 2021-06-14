BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 915 ($11.95) and last traded at GBX 915 ($11.95), with a volume of 67194 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 908 ($11.86).

Specifically, insider Merryn S. Webb bought 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 872.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £855.82 million and a P/E ratio of 14.72.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

