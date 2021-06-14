BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Acquires £16,000.40 in Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) insider Merryn S. Webb bought 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).

Shares of LON:THRG opened at GBX 912.93 ($11.93) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 872.48. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 507.03 ($6.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 913.75 ($11.94). The firm has a market cap of £853.95 million and a P/E ratio of 14.65.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

