BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Insider Acquires £16,000.40 in Stock

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) insider Merryn S. Webb bought 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 905 ($11.82) per share, with a total value of £16,000.40 ($20,904.63).
Shares of LON:THRG opened at GBX 912.93 ($11.93) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 872.48. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 507.03 ($6.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 913.75 ($11.94). The firm has a market cap of £853.95 million and a P/E ratio of 14.65.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.