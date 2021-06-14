Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.87

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 1071562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $268,656. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after purchasing an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

