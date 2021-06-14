Blank Wallet Market Cap Tops $15.66 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $15.66 million and $1.27 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00062297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00167761 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00185449 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.22 or 0.01025472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,443.06 or 0.99882474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

