BLAST (BLAST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30,739.46

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $30,739.46 and approximately $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007541 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 247.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000202 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

