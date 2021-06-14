Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00. 90,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,228,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLNK. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 3.89.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. The company had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 140,671 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,186,000 after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

