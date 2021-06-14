Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Capitalization Reaches $437,110.88

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $437,110.88 and approximately $518.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded 32% higher against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00060772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.66 or 0.00784797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00083078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.33 or 0.07889803 BTC.

About Blockmason Credit Protocol

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

