Blockpass Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $690,667.58 and $458.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00787441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.83 or 0.07952426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083384 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

