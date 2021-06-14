BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One BLOCKv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $56.48 million and $600,114.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00059292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.65 or 0.00808915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.43 or 0.07954312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00083408 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

