Bloom Burton Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bloom Burton in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 138.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $16.75 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.15.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,122.34% and a negative return on equity of 63.71%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 308.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 309,154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,170,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 272,952 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 673,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 549,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

