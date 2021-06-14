Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading 5% Higher

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s share price traded up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.54 and last traded at $91.28. 2,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 427,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 391,572 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,711,000 after acquiring an additional 361,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

