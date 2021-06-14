Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 10,500 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 105.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

