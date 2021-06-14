Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 23,322 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.7% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $41,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.06. The stock had a trading volume of 91,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,166. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

