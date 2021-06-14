Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires 66,195 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2,647.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,195 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Generac by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.64.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $355.84. 2,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,972. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

