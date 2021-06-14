Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.1% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $50,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $175.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

