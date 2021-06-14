Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,801 shares of company stock worth $4,240,188 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH traded down $2.14 on Monday, reaching $395.75. 15,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.