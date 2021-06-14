Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 2,654 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 62,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

