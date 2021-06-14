Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 4,000 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $180.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $118.66 and a 12-month high of $182.66. The firm has a market cap of $252.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TM. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.