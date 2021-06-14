Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 5,160 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 2.5% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. owned about 0.12% of Dollar General worth $58,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $209.86. 6,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,740. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DG shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.