Bluestein R H & Co. Buys 76,301 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,301 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for 1.9% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. owned 0.12% of Aptiv worth $44,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Aptiv by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aptiv by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,134,000 after acquiring an additional 613,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,548,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $155.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,003. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

