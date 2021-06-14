Bluestein R H & Co. Buys Shares of 40,000 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,857,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,150,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.89. 16,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,916. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

