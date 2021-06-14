Bluestein R H & Co. Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bluestein R H & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

SHOP traded up $27.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,274.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,883. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a PEG ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.86 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,178.47.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

