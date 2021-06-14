Bluestein R H & Co. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.2% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $52,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $448,851,000 after acquiring an additional 163,684 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 92,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 23.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 934,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $197,769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

NYSE V traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.31. 64,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,519,963. The company has a market cap of $452.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

