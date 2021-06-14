Bluestein R H & Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.78 on Monday, reaching $245.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $171.27 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.42.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock worth $42,875,961 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

