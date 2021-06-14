Bluestein R H & Co. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Nixon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 104,156 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 251.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after buying an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Express by 9.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 563,260 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.11.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.19. 30,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,250. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

