Bluestein R H & Co. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235,836 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,405. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,729 shares of company stock valued at $20,229,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

