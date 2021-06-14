Bluestein R H & Co. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.95. The company had a trading volume of 199,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,409,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.32. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,455,314 shares of company stock worth $339,971,502. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

