Bluestein R H & Co. Has $29.34 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

Shares of CB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.01. 17,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,361. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

