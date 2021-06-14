Bluestein R H & Co. Has $30.88 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $386.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

