Bluestein R H & Co. Has $38.75 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,558 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 221,239 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 1.6% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co. owned 0.11% of Southwest Airlines worth $38,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 410,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 43,467 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,482,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,023,259 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $62,480,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.43. 51,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,310. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

