Bluestein R H & Co. Has $53.24 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 58.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.3% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co. owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $53,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stryker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $811,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $254.48. 2,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,768. The company has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

