Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

Shares of DXCM traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.49, for a total transaction of $399,783.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,770,001.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,917 shares of company stock valued at $19,883,899 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.