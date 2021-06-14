Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,235 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. owned about 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $30,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,424,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,711,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,151,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,643,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,163,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

