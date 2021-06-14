Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,587. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.