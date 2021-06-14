Bluestein R H & Co. Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 44,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.16. 1,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,379. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.01.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

