Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 1,376,313 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 13,493.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376,313 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 1.9% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $45,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% during the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,878,256. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

