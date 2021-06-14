Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 149,787 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9,663.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,787 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.1% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $49,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after acquiring an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.23.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $377.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $393.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.