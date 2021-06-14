Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 8,029 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,308,592 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

