Bluestein R H & Co. Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,131 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 2.0% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $48,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after buying an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.39. 76,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,254,091 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

