Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 187,663 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 187,663 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 37,863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 348.3% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $362,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

