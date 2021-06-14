Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 2,784 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.5% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,510. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.40 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.