Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 35,350 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,216,953. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

