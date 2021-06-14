Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 79,983 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,983 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Airbnb by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 62.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,179,253 shares of company stock worth $163,632,642 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.54. The company had a trading volume of 110,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,627. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $91.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.