BMO Capital Markets Increases Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RROTF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71. Roots has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.01.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

