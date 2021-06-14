Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOWFF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.00 to C$42.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $33.30 on Monday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.81.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.42 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

